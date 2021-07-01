‘Codices of Mexico’ at CerModern

  • July 01 2021 07:00:00

‘Codices of Mexico’ at CerModern

ANKARA
‘Codices of Mexico’ at CerModern

The Embassy of Mexico in Turkey inaugurated an exhibition, titled “Codices of Mexico. The Ancient Books of the New World” on June 29 at CerModern.

The exhibition, whose title is a tribute to the historian Miguel León-Portilla, consists of a selection of 21 facsimiles of the most outstanding codices preserved by different international museums and national libraries throughout the world and in Mexico, and made on different materials: Amate paper, deerskin and European paper.

The codices are a set of pictographic documents made by Mesoamerican indigenous groups before the arrival of the Spanish or in the first years of the Viceroyalty that constitute a testimony of the way in which the ancient inhabitants of Mexico lived and thought, in addition to being one of their few historical records that survived the passage of time.

The exhibited codices belong to the Borgia, Boturini and Magliabecchiano, Maya, Mexica and Mixteco groups.

During the inauguration, the exhibition curator Alesha Mercado said, “Thanks to the few pre-Hispanic codices that have been preserved to this day, we can understand something about the complex structure that Mesoamerican peoples had and their way of seeing and understanding the world.”

Likewise, Mexican Ambassador to Turkey José Luis Martínez y Hernández said that the codices are testimony to the advanced cultural development of the civilizations that inhabited that region.

For Mexico, the codices and their content are essential to get closer to our pre-Columbian past, being one of the few historical records of the way in which Mesoamerican indigenous groups lived and thought before the arrival of the Spanish and in the first years of the Viceroyalty.

Organized within the framework of the Fifth Centennial, the exhibition aims to serve as a bridge between Mexico and Turkey, two countries with important ancient civilizations.

The exhibition will remain open until Aug. 27.

exhibiton,

ECONOMY Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep

Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan vows to complete Kanal Istanbul in six years

    President Erdoğan vows to complete Kanal Istanbul in six years

  2. Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

    Cyprus settlement ‘key’ to solution of region’s tensions: UK minister

  3. Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey set to lift restrictions as normalization phase begins

  4. İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

    İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

  5. Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal

    Council of State rejects bid to halt Istanbul Convention withdrawal
Recommended
Sultan Reeds, a bird paradise in Central Anatolia

Sultan Reeds, a bird paradise in Central Anatolia
Hunter-gatherer died from plague 5,000 years ago

Hunter-gatherer died from plague 5,000 years ago
Digital Truck wows visitors on nationwide trek

Digital Truck wows visitors on nationwide trek
Local artist paints portraits of Turkish movie stars across city

Local artist paints portraits of Turkish movie stars across city
Turkey reopens Sümela Monastery after massive restoration

Turkey reopens Sümela Monastery after massive restoration
Excavations start in Metropolis ancient city

Excavations start in Metropolis ancient city
WORLD Hong Kong security law creates human rights emergency: Amnesty

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong’s national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said on June 30, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement.
ECONOMY Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep

Model factory inaugurated in southeastern Gaziantep

The inauguration ceremony of the southeastern Gaziantep province’s Model Factory has been held with the participation of Turkey’s industry and technology minister.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 