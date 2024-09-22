Coca-Cola plans $1 billion investment in Nigeria

Coca-Cola plans $1 billion investment in Nigeria

ABUJA
Coca-Cola plans $1 billion investment in Nigeria

Coca-Cola will invest $1 billion in Nigeria over the next five years, foreseeing "significant social and economic advancements" as the West African nation tries to fix the economy.

President Bola Tinubu's media adviser Bayo Onanuga said that the beverage giant announced the plan during a meeting between Tinubu and Coca-Cola's global leadership.

Several multinationals have shuttered operations in Africa's most populous nation, citing a challenging business environment and lack of access to foreign currency.

"Over the next five years, with a predictable and enabling environment in place, [Coca-Cola] plans to accelerate its investments in Nigeria to reach $ 1 billion," the U.S.-based giant said in a statement.

It is a respite for Nigeria which has been seeking foreign direct investment to strengthen its economy and boost dollar liquidity.

Nigeria's economy took a hit after Tinubu removed government backing for the local naira currency and ended long-standing fuel subsidies immediately after coming to power in May 2023.

Tinubu says despite the short-term pain, the reforms will benefit Nigeria and bring in foreign investment.

Inflation slowed for the second consecutive month in August to 32.15 percent after reaching almost a three-decade high of 34.19 percent in June.

Coca-Cola said it foresaw "significant social and economic advancements" in Nigeria.

Coca-Cola's business in the country, the Nigerian Bottling Company, was registered in 1951.

In 2019, it acquired local beverage maker Chi Limited after initially buying 40 percent stake in the company for $240 million in 2016.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New rectors appointed to six universities

New rectors appointed to six universities
LATEST NEWS

  1. New rectors appointed to six universities

    New rectors appointed to six universities

  2. Turkish coast guards nab 190,000 migrants in 5 years

    Turkish coast guards nab 190,000 migrants in 5 years

  3. AKP begins process for ordinary congress

    AKP begins process for ordinary congress

  4. Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

    Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

  5. Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers

    Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers
Recommended
Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports
Exports increase most to Australia, N Zealand in 8 months

Exports increase most to Australia, N Zealand in 8 months
Interest in Türkiye growing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Interest in Türkiye growing, says Finance Minister Şimşek
Analysts expect interest rate cut by the end of this year

Analysts expect interest rate cut by the end of this year
Türkiye sets higher targets for fast-growing gastronomy tourism

Türkiye sets higher targets for fast-growing gastronomy tourism
China youth unemployment hits 19 pct, highest this year

China youth unemployment hits 19 pct, highest this year
WORLD Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Global news channel Al Jazeera said on Sunday that armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

The Trade Ministry has imposed strict conditions on imported plug-in hybrid vehicles that are likely to affect Chinese carmakers the most.

SPORTS Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

﻿