Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely

Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely

SAO PAULO
Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely

Climate change doubled the likelihood of the historic floods in southern Brazil and amplified intense rains caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon, scientists said on May 3.

Three months' worth of rain was dumped on the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul over two weeks in an "extremely rare event, expected to occur only once every 100-250 years," according to a study published by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group.

The flooding in late April and early May submerged cities, farms and an international airport, affecting more than 90 percent of the vast state, an area equivalent to that of the United Kingdom.

The disaster left 172 people dead and displaced around 600,000.

"The researchers estimated that climate change made the event more than twice as likely and around six to nine percent more intense," the WWA said in a statement.

On top of that, the El Nino phenomenon made rainfall between three and 10 percent more intense, said the global network of scientists that assesses the link between extreme weather events and climate change.

"The scary thing about these floods is that they show us that the world needs to be prepared for events so extreme, they are unlike anything we've seen before," said Maja Vahlberg, climate risk consultant at Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center.

Regina Rodrigues, a researcher at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, said the disaster showed that even when El Nino was in a weakening phase, as it currently is, it could be extremely dangerous

"Climate change is amplifying the impact of El Nino in southern Brazil by making an extremely rare event more frequent and intense," she said.

Of the four biggest floods ever seen in the regional capital Porto Alegre, "three occurred in the last nine months," Rodrigues told a press conference. "This is very rare."

Rio Grande do Sul is particularly vulnerable to flooding, with a vein-like network of river systems covering the region.

Porto Alegre lies on the banks of the Guaiba Lake where five rivers converge before emptying into South America's largest freshwater lagoon, the Lagoa dos Patos.

However, until 2023 the city had not seen a major flood in six decades.

This may have lulled residents into a false sense of security, said Maja Vahlberg, Climate risk consultant at Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

    China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

  2. Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

    Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

  3. CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

    CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

  4. Top court rules to annul key parts of last year's decree law

    Top court rules to annul key parts of last year's decree law

  5. Hakkari mayor sentenced to 19 years for terrorism charges

    Hakkari mayor sentenced to 19 years for terrorism charges
Recommended
Manuscript of Camus The Stranger up for auction

Manuscript of Camus' 'The Stranger' up for auction
Barcelona Flamenco Ballet reinterprets ‘Carmen’ in Istanbul

Barcelona Flamenco Ballet reinterprets ‘Carmen’ in Istanbul
Cyndi Lauper announces her farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper announces her farewell tour
Idris Elba helps uncover the WWII soldiers of color

Idris Elba helps uncover the WWII soldiers of color
Türkiye backs Greece in Elgin Marbles dispute

Türkiye backs Greece in Elgin Marbles dispute
Kids discover remains of teen T-Rex

Kids discover remains of teen T-Rex
WORLD Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

The Hindu-nationalist party of Narendra Modi agreed with allies Wednesday to form a government after a general election in which it failed to secure an outright majority for the first time in a decade.
ECONOMY McDonalds loses chicken Big Mac trademark battle

McDonald's loses chicken 'Big Mac' trademark battle

McDonald's has lost a legal battle against an Irish fast food chain after a top EU court ruled Wednesday that the global chain could not exclusively call its chicken burgers "Big Mac".
SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿