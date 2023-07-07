Climate change, El Nino drive hottest June on record

Climate change, El Nino drive hottest June on record

PARIS
Climate change, El Nino drive hottest June on record

The world saw its hottest June on record last month, the EU's climate monitoring service said yesterday, as climate change and the El Nino weather pattern looked likely to drive another scorching northern summer.

The announcement from the EU monitor Copernicus marked the latest in a series of records for a year that has already seen a drought in Spain and fierce heat waves in China and the United States.

"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 - the previous record - by a substantial margin," the EU monitor said in a statement from its C3S climate unit.

Temperatures reached June records across northwest Europe while parts of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia "were significantly warmer than normal", Copernicus noted.

On the other hand, it was cooler than normal in western Australia, the western United States and western Russia, it said.

It was the latest in a series of heat records over recent years, reflecting the impact of global warming driven by greenhouse gases released from human activity.

Preliminary readings published on July 5 by U.S. meteorologists indicated Tuesday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded, based on data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Copernicus noted that sea surface temperatures were higher globally than any previous June on record, with "extreme marine heatwaves" around Ireland, Britain and the Baltic.

Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest extent for June since satellite observations began, at 17 percent below average.

C3S scientist Julien Nicolas told AFP the June record was driven largely by "very warm ocean surface temperatures" in the Pacific and Atlantic due to El Nino, a periodic warming phenomenon.

"On top of that is this warming trend of the ocean absorbing 90 percent of heat released by human activity," he added.

The global temperature was 0.53 C above the 30-year average at an average of 16.51C (61.72F), he calculated.

"June 2023 is way above the others. This is the kind of anomaly we are not used to," Nicolas said.

WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

    Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

  2. Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

    Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads

  3. Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

    Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

  4. Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

    Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

  5. Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

    Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks
Recommended
İzmir’s sunken ships waiting to be discovered

İzmir’s sunken ships waiting to be discovered
Stradivaris home workshop reopens in Italy

Stradivari's home workshop reopens in Italy
Dont throw stuff at us, Adele urges fans

Don't throw stuff at us, Adele urges fans
First Saudi at Paris Fashion Week underlines dramatic changes

First Saudi at Paris Fashion Week underlines dramatic changes
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Türkiye for the first time

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Türkiye for the first time
Rare footage of nursing humpback revealed

Rare footage of nursing humpback revealed
WORLD Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.