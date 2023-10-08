Classical concertgoers' hearts, breathing synchronize

Classical concertgoers' hearts, breathing synchronize

BERN
Classical concertgoers hearts, breathing synchronize

People who listen to music together often report feeling a powerful connection to each other as a result of their collective experience.

A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Oct. 5 now finds that physical responses - including heart rate, breathing and the electrical conductivity of skin - synchronize between audience members at classical concerts.

Individuals who rated more highly for personality traits such as openness were more likely to synchronize, while those with neurotic dispositions were less likely to align.

"When we talk about very abstract things such as aesthetic experiences, how you respond to art and to music, the body is always involved there," Wolfgang Tschacher, a psychologist at the University of Bern who led the research as part of the Experimental Concert Research project, told AFP.

This theory is known as "embodied cognition" - the idea that the mind is not only connected to the body but that the body influences the mind - which, while arguably intuitive to lay people, has been controversial in scientific circles.

To investigate, Tschacher and colleagues observed 132 audience members across three classical concerts.

All three played the same string quintet pieces: Ludwig van Beethoven's "Op. 104 in C minor," Johannes Brahms' "Op. 111 in G major," and "Epitaphs" by the contemporary composer Brett Dean.

The authors used overhead cameras and wearable sensors to monitor the participants, who filled in questionnaires about their personalities before the concert, and whether they enjoyed the performance and what their mood was afterward.

Overall, they found statistically significant synchronization on several measures - people's hearts beat faster or slower during the same musical passages, as did their levels of "skin conductance."

Skin conductance is closely related to the body's flight or fight response. When it's high it indicates a state of arousal and can be linked to goosebumps on the skin, when it's low we are in a state of relaxation.

The cameras even caught alignment of body movements, which the authors wrote "appears noteworthy, as the audiences of all concerts were seated in dimmed lighting" and spread out due to the pandemic.

However, though people's breathing rates aligned, they did not actually inhale and exhale in unison.

Power of music

As one might expect, people whose personality types indicated "openness to new experiences" and "agreeableness" were more disposed towards synchronizing with others.

Those who rated highly for neuroticism, "a person who tends towards fearful behavior, warding off things, being more depressed," in Tschacher's words, were less likely to synchronize - but so too were extroverts, which might seem counterintuitive.

"Extroverted people are very social, they tend to intermingle with people, they want to be in power, and they want to have a certain self-value," he said, adding he had seen this result in previous research too. While extroverts are outgoing, they focus less on the music.

For Tschacher, the findings are more evidence in favor of the "embodied cognition" theory and also help explain why public parades or military marches help build cohesion between participants.

And he expects the effects would be "even stronger" in other musical genres.

"There are additional reasons that people will synchronize in pop concerts, people move, they dance, and that's that is synchronized by the music and that would give even clearer results," he said.

classical music, German,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

    Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

  2. AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

    AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

  3. South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

    South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

  4. Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

    Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

  5. Rooney standing down as coach of DC United

    Rooney standing down as coach of DC United
Recommended
Footprints in New Mexico oldest sign of humans in Americas: Research

Footprints in New Mexico oldest sign of humans in Americas: Research
Vikings’ windows: Shift away from ‘barbaric image’

Vikings’ windows: Shift away from ‘barbaric image’
Advance ticket sales for Swift concert movie top $100 mln

Advance ticket sales for Swift concert movie top $100 mln
France hits back at hysteria over bedbug invasion

France hits back at hysteria over bedbug 'invasion'
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize
Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head

The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon the "fantasy" of hastily ditching existing energy infrastructure in pursuit of climate goals.

SPORTS Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

More than 13,000 spectators have flocked to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to watch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs play an intra-squad training game in preparation for the NBA season.