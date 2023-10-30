Citizens overjoyed as Turkish Republic turns 100

ISTANBUL

As the Turkish Republic turned 100 on Oct. 29, millions of Turkish citizens enthusiastically participated in various commemorative events spanning from meters-long flag marches to captivating displays and colorful events across every corner of the nation to mark a landmark anniversary.

A century ago, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk proclaimed the country's status as a republic in the wake of the collapse of the 600-year Ottoman Empire. Ataturk was elected president in 1923 and served until his death in 1938.

Seen as a national hero, Atatürk - whose name means "father of the Turks" - is still held in high regard in the country where his portraits adorn the walls of schools, offices and homes. Traffic came to a standstill as thousands observed a minute of silence on the anniversary of his death.

In addition to the torchlight processions scheduled for the evening and night of the national holiday, scores of people engaged in grand marches as soon as the clock struck midnight and calendars turned Oct. 29.

From the governmental institutions to the educational establishments and from edifices that punctuate the urban landscapes to the vessels of public transportation that traverse the country’s land, citizens zealously adorned various edifices and conveyances with the resplendent symbol of nationhood – the Turkish flag. Music, including many marches that were written to mark the republic's 100th anniversary, blared from cars festooned with Turkish flags.

People flocked to Istanbul Bosphorus to see the Defense Ministry’s parade to honor the republic with 100 warships. In addition to the ship ceremony, 101 artillery guns were fired and 20 fighter jets were flown over the Bosphorus.

This parade was the largest naval parade in Turkish naval history.

According to maritime traditions, a maritime whistle known as "silistre" was played as the ships left the port. The ships started their journey by crossing from the north to the south of the Bosphorus, greeting the people on both sides.

The events, both within the country and abroad, stressed the revolutionary breakthroughs that have shaped Türkiye since its foundation. Digital exhibitions and 3D displays narrated the country's accomplishments across various fields.

In Istanbul, the festivities witnessed a visual show featuring drones and fireworks. The historic city listened to the sounds of the "100th Year March," accompanied by special light shows in significant locations.

At the entrance to the square's İstiklal Avenue, a "Türkiye Century Installation," inspired by the official 100th-year logo, showcased related content on a large screen.