DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

ANKARA
The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) is poised to formally request an appointment with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the party’s co-chair after the president gave a greenlight to a possible direct engagement.

Erdoğan responded positively to a journalist's question when asked if he would meet with the DEM Party delegation following a parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on March 12.

“My friends will meet with them. If a request for an appointment is made, I will give it,” Erdoğan said.

The DEM Party commenced its outreach to other political parties on March 11 as part of a broader initiative linked to a call from PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan urging the terror organization to disarm.

The party’s anticipated meeting with the AKP is scheduled for March 17.

Hours after Erdoğan’s statement, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan announced that a formal request for an appointment with the president will be submitted imminently, possibly within the day or the following.

Commenting on the development, DEM Party’s Ahmet Türk characterized Erdoğan’s stance as both significant and constructive.

Naturally, the president is the head of this country. We wish to engage with him and convey our perspectives regarding a resolution to this issue,” Türk remarked.

Notably, Türk was part of a DEM Party delegation that visited İmralı Island to hold talks with Öcalan.

The DEM Party on March 12 continued its political consultations, engaging in dialogues with the Felicity Party, the Future Party and the Workers’ Party of Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) rebuffed the potential for a meeting with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) as part of an initiative to end terror in Türkiye, citing a TV interview by a CHP figure on March 11.

MHP said that it would not engage with the CHP unless it unequivocally demonstrated a resolute position against terrorism, accusing it of having an ambiguous stance on efforts to eradicate terror from Türkiye.

WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
