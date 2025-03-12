Erdoğan warns against attempts to stir sectarian unrest in Syria

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned against an attempt to ignite new sectarian-based unrest and conflict in Syria in the wake of the recent escalation between Damascus’ forces and remnants of the former regime.

“A spark of unrest based on sectarian grounds is being attempted in Syria where 14 years of oppression have been ended with the revolution of Dec. 8,” Erdoğan said at his ruling the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group meeting on March 12.

"We are going through a challenging period, where tensions and fratricidal conflicts are unfolding in various corners of the world, including our region. However, we continue to keep our hopes alive and maintain our determination in the strongest possible way,” he stated.

Syria’s Defense Ministry on March 10 announced the end of operations targeting militants loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime in the coastal cities of country. The clashes, which began on March 6, killed more than 1,000 people, some of whom were members of Assad’s minority Alawite sect, sparking allegations of "revenge killings."

"Terrorist acts, carried out by remnants of the old regime in Syria, are being framed in a manner that creates a sinister and dirty plot to undermine the brotherhood of our nation," Erdoğan stated.

The president condemned provocative statements made regarding civilian casualties during the conflict, asserting that such rhetoric aims to create a new environment of chaos.

"Through provocative politics, hate speech and deceptive distortions, a new problem and an area of chaos are being sought to be instigated in Türkiye."

In another speech earlier this week, Erdoğan characterized the ongoing violence as terrorism perpetrated by provocateurs linked to the old regime, with the goal of inciting sectarian strife in Syria.

During the March 12 speech, the president also criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for accusing Damascus forces of causing the deaths of Alawite civilians, urging the party to abandon its "ugly, divisive and toxic rhetoric."

Erdoğan also emphasized that Türkiye has become a hub and cornerstone for peace diplomacy.

"Beyond positioning Türkiye as a stabilizing force in the region, we have transformed the country into an epicenter of peace diplomacy," he said.

The president's comments came after Syria’s government and the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) signed an agreement, which includes provisions for the integration of the latter into Damascus’ new institutions.

YPG is considered an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization by Ankara.

Erdoğan called for the full implementation of the March 10 agreement, which aims to ensure Syria’s territorial unity.

"The full implementation of the agreement reached yesterday will contribute to Syria’s security and peace. The real winners will be all of our Syrian brothers," he stated.

Türkiye views every effort aimed at eradicating terrorism from Syria as a step in the right direction, Erdoğan added.

The agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG-dominated group came amid a process in Türkiye that was initiated by call by PKK’s imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan to urge the group to lay down its arms. Following the appeal, PKK declared a unilateral truce.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has started visiting political parties to garner support on the resolution process.

When asked by a journalist whether he would meet with a DEM Party delegation, Erdoğan responded positively.

"My friends will meet with them. If a request for an appointment is made, I will give it," Erdoğan said.

The DEM Party is expected to hold talks with AKP and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on March 17. The process was originally initiated by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli in October 2024.