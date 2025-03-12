İzmir students mark national anthem’s adoption anniversary with sign language performance

IZMIR
<p>Sema Eraltuğ with her students from Urla Atat&uuml;rk Elementary School</p>

In commemoration of the 104th anniversary of Türkiye's national anthem, students from an elementary school in İzmir have honored the occasion inclusively by reciting the first two stanzas of the Turkish national anthem (İstiklal Marşı), written by poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, in sign language.

Guided by their teacher, Sema Eraltuğ, an educator with 27 years of experience, 36 third-grade students from Urla Atatürk Elementary School dedicated three months to learning the anthem.

Expressing her long-held aspiration to introduce sign language to her students, Eraltuğ remarked, “I have always wanted children to learn sign language. Beyond fostering empathy for individuals with disabilities, it enhances cognitive, sensory and perceptual skills.”

She shared that learning a second language at a young age increases children’s awareness and ability to empathize.

“Many people lack empathy, but by acquiring sign language, these children are developing a deeper understanding of individuals with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the anniversary of the Turkish national anthem through a statement shared on social media.

In his message, Erdoğan hailed the anthem as the ultimate expression of Turkish patriotism, resilience and determination.

“As we have in the past, we will continue to honor the ideals embodied in our national anthem. On this 104th anniversary, I extend my deepest respects to Mehmet Akif Ersoy and to all the heros who sacrified their lives for our nation’s freedom,” he said.

“As a poet and fervent patriot, he immortalized our nation’s spirit in his words,” Erdoğan added, emphasizing that March 12, 1921, was not merely the date of an anthem’s adoption but a testament to a nation’s rebirth and struggle for independence.

