Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed Ukraine's recent acceptance of a ceasefire in its conflict with Russia, expressing hope that Moscow will respond "constructively" to this.

Türkiye’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war has been clear from the very beginning, Erdoğan told a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the capital Ankara, also expressing the desire for the countries to end the war with a just peace.

Tusk said Türkiye and Poland have wanted peace since day one of the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Warsaw welcomes the talks held in Saudi Arabia this week.

Erdoğan also stressed Türkiye's readiness to give any support, including hosting talks, "if the latest developments bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.”

The region has had enough of wars and conflicts, he added, expressing the desire for peace and Türkiye's determination to work towards this goal.

If the European Union wants to prevent or "even reverse its loss of strength and influence," it can only achieve this through Türkiye's full membership in the bloc, he reiterated.

On Turkish-Polish ties, Erdoğan said the two countries are key allies positioned on NATO’s eastern and southern flanks and command the alliance's two largest ground armies in Europe.