Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes Ukraines acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed Ukraine's recent acceptance of a ceasefire in its conflict with Russia, expressing hope that Moscow will respond "constructively" to this.

Türkiye’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war has been clear from the very beginning, Erdoğan told a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the capital Ankara, also expressing the desire for the countries to end the war with a just peace.

Tusk said Türkiye and Poland have wanted peace since day one of the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Warsaw welcomes the talks held in Saudi Arabia this week.

Erdoğan also stressed Türkiye's readiness to give any support, including hosting talks, "if the latest developments bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.”

The region has had enough of wars and conflicts, he added, expressing the desire for peace and Türkiye's determination to work towards this goal.

If the European Union wants to prevent or "even reverse its loss of strength and influence," it can only achieve this through Türkiye's full membership in the bloc, he reiterated.

On Turkish-Polish ties, Erdoğan said the two countries are key allies positioned on NATO’s eastern and southern flanks and command the alliance's two largest ground armies in Europe.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital
Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction
Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty
UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets
Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties
Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK

Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿