'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

WASHINGTON
Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

"Nobody is expelling any Palestinians," Trump said in response to a reporter's question as he hosted Irish leader Micheal Martin in the Oval Office.

The president's comments come after Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday that Tel Aviv would open a new "Emigration Authority" office under the Defense Ministry to manage the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, according to multiple media reports. He said the plan has the support of the Trump administration.

“Various officials in the administration told me again and again, ‘We will not allow 2 million Nazis to live just beyond the fence,’” he said, referring to Palestinians in Gaza. “Not too long ago, it was taboo to speak about people leaving Gaza, but now the people who were crazy are the most realistic.”

"Not only is it realistic, but it’s the only plan that’s realistic," he added, according to the Washington Post newspaper.

The minister, who has gone so far as to deny the very existence of the Palestinian people, said Tel Aviv is working with the U.S. administration to determine which countries will receive those forcibly displaced from Gaza.

The highly controversial proposal comes after Trump proposed in February taking ownership of Gaza, removing Palestinians from their homeland and re-settling them elsewhere. The plan has been widely panned by nations around the world, and criticized as a form of ethnic cleansing.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle
Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Russian, American delegations set to meet in Moscow: Kremlin

Russian, American delegations set to meet in Moscow: Kremlin
Israel attacks on Gaza reproductive centers genocidal: UN probe

Israel attacks on Gaza reproductive centers 'genocidal': UN probe
At least 25 bodies retrieved from Pakistan train siege

At least 25 bodies retrieved from Pakistan train siege
Duterte says he is responsible as ICC takes him into custody

Duterte says he is 'responsible' as ICC takes him into custody
Syrian authorities forms security council

Syrian authorities forms security council
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿