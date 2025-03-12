Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches

Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches

ISTANBUL
Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches

Bus company officials have warned that ticket prices may rise due to high demand during the upcoming Ramadan holiday, urging travelers to book early.

With many residents planning to spend the holiday outside Istanbul, interest in ticket prices has already begun.

On the second week of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, terminals remain calm. However, officials predict a surge in demand next week, which is expected to drive ticket prices higher.

Eren Evren, a representative of a bus company, anticipates a rush in about five days as the holiday nears.

“People will travel to visit their families, and we are here to assist. Right now it’s quiet, but after Ramadan, travel will increase,” he said.

Highlighting potential price increases, Evren stated that a ticket to the western province of Edirne from Istanbul — currently priced at 450 Turkish Liras ($12), could rise to 500-550 liras.

“Booking now can save 100-200 liras. Those traveling further should also secure their tickets early to avoid additional costs of 300-400 liras,” he advised.

As the Ramadan holiday approaches, bus ticket prices continue to climb, with some routes seeing increases of 20-40 percent, rivaling airfare on certain routes and dates. While bus operators cite rising costs, passengers express frustration over the high prices.

Musa Çatkı, vice president of the Turkish Bus Operators Federation, emphasized that official price adjustments follow government regulations.

“We reduce fares by 30-40 percent when demand is low and return to standard rates when occupancy increases,” he explained.

bus fares,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

    'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

  2. Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

    Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

  4. DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

    DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

  5. Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Ukraines acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan
Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims
DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight
Erdoğan warns against attempts to stir sectarian unrest in Syria

Erdoğan warns against attempts to stir sectarian unrest in Syria
İzmir students mark national anthem’s adoption anniversary with sign language performance

İzmir students mark national anthem’s adoption anniversary with sign language performance
Adana’s aquaculture potential to surge with offshore fish farming

Adana’s aquaculture potential to surge with offshore fish farming
WORLD Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

ECONOMY Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿