Bus fares set to rise as Ramadan holiday approaches

ISTANBUL

Bus company officials have warned that ticket prices may rise due to high demand during the upcoming Ramadan holiday, urging travelers to book early.

With many residents planning to spend the holiday outside Istanbul, interest in ticket prices has already begun.

On the second week of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, terminals remain calm. However, officials predict a surge in demand next week, which is expected to drive ticket prices higher.

Eren Evren, a representative of a bus company, anticipates a rush in about five days as the holiday nears.

“People will travel to visit their families, and we are here to assist. Right now it’s quiet, but after Ramadan, travel will increase,” he said.

Highlighting potential price increases, Evren stated that a ticket to the western province of Edirne from Istanbul — currently priced at 450 Turkish Liras ($12), could rise to 500-550 liras.

“Booking now can save 100-200 liras. Those traveling further should also secure their tickets early to avoid additional costs of 300-400 liras,” he advised.

As the Ramadan holiday approaches, bus ticket prices continue to climb, with some routes seeing increases of 20-40 percent, rivaling airfare on certain routes and dates. While bus operators cite rising costs, passengers express frustration over the high prices.

Musa Çatkı, vice president of the Turkish Bus Operators Federation, emphasized that official price adjustments follow government regulations.

“We reduce fares by 30-40 percent when demand is low and return to standard rates when occupancy increases,” he explained.