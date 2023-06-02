Citizens flock to Maiden’s Tower on last day of free visits

ISTANBUL
On the last day of free visits to the Maiden’s Tower, people came in large numbers as they formed long lines to see the tower, which opened after three long years of restoration works.

The historical Maiden’s Tower was reopened to visitors on May 11, with a special light and laser show depicting the mythical love story between Galata Tower and Maiden’s Tower.

Following the completion of renovation works, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced that transportation and visits to the tower will be free of charge until June 1.

On the last day of free visits, a queue of meters long formed in front of the Maiden’s Tower ticket office in Üsküdar district, where transportation to the tower is provided.

The long queue on the beach was even recorded from the air, with people waiting hours before their turn to see the tower.

Speaking to local media, some people said they waited for around two hours to see the restored state of the tower for the first time.

“It is a nice feeling for all Istanbulites. The Maiden’s Tower has already become a symbol of Istanbul. The citizens are very interested even on the last day of free visits. I was also wondering about its new appearance. It is different compared to the past,” said Gümüş Kurt, one of the people waiting in line.

The Maiden’s Tower is now functioning as a memorial museum from which visitors may see the most complete view of Istanbul.

According to earlier statements from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, additional renovations that were unsuitable were removed and efforts were made to meticulously restore the tower to its original state. Using sketches from the era as a guide, the renovation team followed the concept of a restoration procedure carried out under the rule of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II.

The Maiden’s Tower is open to visitors throughout the week between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

