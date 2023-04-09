Cincinnati down Union to stay top

LOS ANGELES

Cincinnati extended their unbeaten start to the Major League Soccer season with a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union on April 8 to remain on top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Luciano Acosta scored the game’s only goal, rifling in a penalty in the 69th minute after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake was adjudged to have fouled the Argentine playmaker in the build-up to a disallowed Cincinnati goal moments earlier.

Cincinnati is unbeaten in seven games and lead the Eastern Conference with 17 points, one clear of second-placed New England Revolution on 16 points.

New England maintained its strong start to the season with a ruthless 4-0 win over Canadian struggler Montreal, which remains rooted to the foot of the Eastern Conference with three points.

Dylan Borrero opened the scoring for New England with a superb curling strike into the top corner in the 21st minute before Spanish midfielder Carles Gil doubled the lead from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.

Former U.S. international striker Bobby Wood and Albania international Giacomo Vrioni added second-half goals to complete an emphatic win for New England.

Columbus Crew meanwhile piled the pressure on DC United manager Wayne Rooney after a 2-0 win on the road at Audi Field.

Lucas Zelarayan scored from the penalty spot and Christian Ramirez added a second as DC slumped to its fourth defeat of the season.