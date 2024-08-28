Christopher Reeve’s career explored in ‘Super/Man’

Christopher Reeve’s career explored in ‘Super/Man’

LOS ANGELES
Christopher Reeve’s career explored in ‘Super/Man’

The trailer for a new documentary about “Superman” star Christopher Reeve includes an emotional moment from his son.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” explores Reeve’s career and activism after a 1995 equestrian competition accident left him paralyzed. The actor died in 2004 of heart failure at age 52.

In the trailer, his eldest son, Matthew, is visibly moved when he shares a memory of his father.

“We said goodbye, he gave this wave,” Matthew Reeve recalls in the preview. “That was the last time I saw him on his feet.”

The elder Reeve was an avid and experienced horseman. He was thrown forward after his horse balked at a rail jump in the Virginia event that caused his injury and paralysis.

The documentary features the actor’s own words, as well as intimate interviews with Reeve’s wife, Dana, who died in 2006 of lung cancer, and close friends Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is being released by Warner Bros. Pictures which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The documentary debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be in select theaters Sept. 21 and Sept. 25.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Mariah Careys mother, sister died on the same day

Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day
Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival
Animal-figured seals found in Arslantepe Mound

Animal-figured seals found in Arslantepe Mound
Scientists to use AI to develop tool for dementia risk

Scientists to use AI to develop tool for dementia risk
Venice gets surge of star power

Venice gets surge of star power
Oasis announce worldwide reunion tour

Oasis announce worldwide reunion tour
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿