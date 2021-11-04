Chris Botti performs at AKM

  • November 04 2021 07:00:00

Chris Botti performs at AKM

ISTANBUL
Chris Botti performs at AKM

Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti performed on Nov. 2 at the newly-reopened Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul, accompanied by other musicians.

In his speech onstage, Botti expressed his gratitude for being able to perform in the city again.

“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to make music in Istanbul many times. It is wonderful to be asked to listen to our music again. The most important thing here is to come back to the city we enjoyed playing in,” he said.

He also expressed his pleasure to be onstage with talented and successful names in jazz music.

During the two-hour concert, Botti was accompanied by Lee Pearson on drums, Leonardo Amuedo on guitar, Holger Marjamaa on piano, Chad Lefkowitz Brown on saxophone, Reggie Hamilton on bass guitar, Caroline Campbell on violin and Sy Smith, Veronica Swift and Jonathan Johnson on vocals.

The renovated Atatürk Cultural Center was reopened on Oct. 29. The new building boasts a world-class opera hall with over 2,000 seats, a theater hall, backstage rooms and fair areas.

The center also has meeting rooms, administrative offices, restaurants and art galleries.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  3. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  4. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  5. HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

    HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
Recommended
Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
Dutch museum opens entire collection in world first

Dutch museum opens entire collection in 'world first'
Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries

Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries
‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore

‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore
Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years

Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years
Swan Lake at TİM Show Center

'Swan Lake' at TİM Show Center
WORLD Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

A Greek journalist has revealed the sad plight of refugees who set foot on the island of Lesbos, from getting treated inhumanely to being beaten, mugged and pushed back to Turkish borders.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

The number of Türk Telekom’s subscribers rose to 51.4 million, while the company revised up its revenue, profit and investment forecasts for 2021, according to the company’s third-quarter results announced on Nov. 3.

SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.