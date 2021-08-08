CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

  • August 08 2021 15:38:00

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Aug. 6 said that his party’s Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu are successful and that they should continue their duties for another term, referring to the mayors’ possible presidential candidacy.

“Metropolitan mayors should continue for one more term. We want their success to be continuous. Of course, they can come to better and more appealing positions,” he said, speaking to broadcaster HaberTürk.

The CHP leader stressed that expressing possible presidential candidates of the Nation Alliance before consulting with alliance components was wrong.

Unless the parties of the alliance consult with each other, eventually mistrust will emerge, he added.

CHP appeals for HDP’s votes as well

Elaborating on the position of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with regards to its ties with the Nation Alliance, Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that the HDP did not run candidates for some places in the last local elections of 2019. He pointed at the fact that they do not know whether all HDP’s supporters voted for the candidates of Nation Alliance.

His party appeals for the support of HDP voters as well for the upcoming elections, Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized.

“There is a fact of life; we do not deny it. Of course, we appeal for the votes of HDP supporters,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized that it would be wrong for anyone to take the HDP voters for granted, as that will be a “disrespectful” position, and noted that the CHP was the only party that keeps contact with all political parties of the country, including HDP.

Kılıçdaroğlu also objected to presenting a political party as “hostile.”

“The moment one makes it hostile, that is it does not believe in democracy,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Citing to People’s Alliance of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Kılıçdaroğlu said its members “obey” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will be their presidential candidate.

However, the Nation Alliance has a “democracy culture,” Kılıçdaroğlu said. Recalling his statement that he would agree to run for the presidential elections if his alliance wants, the CHP leader said his remarks only aimed to express that he would welcome the offer if the Nation Alliance proposes it.

He also criticized the president for not consulting with the parliament in crucial national matters.

Citing to the recent refugee influx crisis of Afghanistan, the CHP leader said the president should have consulted the National Security Council (MGK) members and inform the political parties of the parliament before implementing a policy on the issue.

Turkey,

