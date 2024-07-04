CHP, ZP agree on bill to tackle illegal migration

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Victory Party (ZP) leader Ümit Özdağ convened on July 4 to strategize on a joint legislative initiative aimed at addressing illegal migration.

The leaders agreed during their meeting to introduce a collaborative bill in parliament under the CHP focused on tackling the issue of illegal migrants and asylum seekers.

Key discussions also centered on proposals to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty, which mandates the clearance of antipersonnel mines.

The bill will propose empowering military units stationed at Türkiye's borders with broader authority to utilize firearms.

"We presented concrete proposals aimed at legislating measures to curtail illegal migration and asylum seekers," Özdağ said after the meeting at the CHP headquarters.

The ZP leader expressed optimism for ongoing dialogue on the issue.

Türkiye currently leads globally in hosting refugees, according to the latest report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with around 3.6 million refugees primarily from Syria

Özdağ has long argued that this figure is understated.

For his part, Özel affirmed the severity of Türkiye's refugee and irregular migration challenges.

In related diplomatic efforts, he is scheduled to participate in the Socialist International (SI) meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest on July 6, aiming to mobilize international support for addressing migration issues.

"I have to convey our political will and determination to resolve this issue... to every leader we collaborate with," Özel said.

WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
