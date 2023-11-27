CHP won’t support gov’t’s new constitution efforts

ISTANBUL

Özgür Özel, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has reiterated that the main opposition will not pledge support to the government’s plans to renew the constitution as this effort does not seek to expand the universal rights and fundamental freedoms.

“We have never been part of efforts […] that aim to de-constitutionalize Türkiye,” Özel said at a meeting with the participation of the heads of 81 provincial branches of the CHP as well as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Nov. 26.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials have been calling for a brand-new civilian constitution to overcome the difficulties observed in the coordination of supreme courts. They also suggest that it should amend the existing presidential election model that stipulates that a candidate should take at least 50 percent plus one vote to be elected as the head of the nation. Erdoğan recently said this should be reviewed.

But, for Özel, this is another effort to expand the authorities of Erdoğan who does not comply with the basics of the constitution. He said the CHP will always be ready for a new and libertarian constitution that upholds the universal human rights, fundamental freedoms and that protects the women, disabled, poor and environment.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met the leaders of the political parties represented at the parliament to ask their backing for a new constitution. The CHP turned down the proposal.

‘We have to succeed’

On the upcoming local polls, Özel said the entire CHP, its branches will have to lead a process for a bigger success then they had in 2019. Back then, the oppositional candidates won Istanbul, Ankara and other prominent cities’ municipalities after decades-long rule of the AKP mayors.

“We will do whatever necessary to be successful in the local polls,” he said, hinting that he did not promise candidacies to anyone except for the mayors of Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.