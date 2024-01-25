CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) have joined forces by establishing a working group for cooperation in the upcoming local elections scheduled for March 31.

Leadership from both parties reached a consensus to adopt a "no-lose tactic" against each other as part of their electoral collaboration strategy. TİP leader Erkan Baş, accompanied by a delegation, paid a visit to CHP leader Özgür Özel at the latter's headquarters on Jan. 24.

The meeting, officially described as a "courtesy visit," led to the decision to form a working committee dedicated to electoral cooperation between the parties. Reports suggest that the two party delegations are set to convene soon to assess the possibilities and parameters of their joint efforts.

Meanwhile, the CHP's party assembly is scheduled to hold its next meeting on Jan. 26, during which candidate selections will be voted on and subsequently announced. However, the specific municipalities for which candidates will be unveiled remain unclear.

For its part, TİP announced 24 mayoral candidates, including five metropolitan mayors, during its meeting in Istanbul on Jan. 20-21. The announced candidates include Sami Kirik in Kayseri, Hakan Koçak in Kocaeli, Bilal Ortakalaycı in Konya, Semih Yıldız in Ordu and Süleyman Hacıbektaşoğlu in Trabzon. Additionally, Bilge Seçkin Çetinkaya and Tolga Bektaş were nominated for Istanbul's Bakırköy and Şişli districts, respectively.

During the meeting between party leaders, Baş also expressed gratitude to Özel for the solidarity shown after the Court of Appeals' decision not to release Can Atalay, who was elected as an MP from the TİP ranks last year but remains in prison.

