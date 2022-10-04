CHP submits draft law on headscarves to resolve a historical dispute: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has submitted a draft bill to the Parliament over the use of headscarf in the public sphere to resolve a long-lasting historical problem between the conservative and secular groups.

“The Turkish people suffered most from polarization and discrimination. For the first time in our republican history we are experiencing such a deep polarization. If we will look to the future all together as a nation then we should end this discrimination,” CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on Oct. 4.

Kılıçdaroğlu said his party will submit a law that will guarantee the wearing of headscarfs in the public sphere in a bid to end some politicians’ exploiting the matter. “We have so many open wounds. Those who want to bleed these wounds are politicians who want to keep their seats,” he said.

“We are coming to power to heal all these open wounds,” he said. “Türkiye will reconcile internally and will make peace with the outer world.”

“It’s enough that you are abusing the belief and sentiments of the women. We are submitting a draft law to end this shallow discussion,” he added.

“We have to take brave steps to heal all these wounds. We are not doing it for vote but for the future of country and a more credible Türkiye. We will do it shoulder-to-shoulder with our youth,” Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.