CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

  • April 27 2021 15:41:00

CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

ANKARA
CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has lashed out at the government for pursuing an entirely wrong foreign policy by abandoning the fundamental principles of the Turkish diplomacy amid ongoing tension between Turkey and the United States over the 1915 events.

Turkey has become much weaker abroad because of the foreign policy implemented by Erdoğan’s government, Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that century-old basic principles of the Turkish diplomacy that promote peace at home and in the world, as well as dialogue for the resolution of the problems, were abandoned. Plus, he said, Erdoğan’s government interfered in internal affairs of the regional countries, especially in the Middle East, sparking bilateral problems with many of them.

“All these principles were abandoned. Foreign policy should not be used as a tool of internal politics. Otherwise, you will hit the wall, as happened before,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu argued that the Turkish Foreign Ministry and senior bureaucrats have been fully sidelined in making the foreign policy, saying, “Instead, he imported an Ihvan-based foreign policy.”

The CHP leader also criticized the government for risking the strength of the Turkish diplomacy in the international arena, saying, “That’s why Erdoğan has become a national security concern for Turkey.”

Erdogan, US, genocide,

TURKEY Turkish parliament condemns Bidens remarks on 1915 events

Turkish parliament condemns Biden's remarks on 1915 events

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

    Turkey announces full lockdown in bid to halt COVID-19 surge

  2. Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

    Turkey ramps up measures for tourism season

  3. Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims

    Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims

  4. Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

    Despite tension, Turkey stands ready to open new era with US

  5. Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace

    Turkey largest importer of waste from EU in 2020: Greenpeace
Recommended
Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader

Ties with US at historical crossroad: MHP leader
HDP’s statement on ‘genocide’ sparks reactions

HDP’s statement on ‘genocide’ sparks reactions
Turkey to continue to defend truth despite ‘genocide lies’: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue to defend truth despite ‘genocide lies’: Erdoğan
CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

CHP appeals to court against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes
CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves

CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves
WORLD UN chief realistic as Cyprus rivals seek common ground

UN chief 'realistic' as Cyprus rivals seek 'common ground'

The U.N. chief was "realistic" as rival Cypriot leaders and their backers were set on April 27 to begin informal talks in Geneva, his spokesman said, four years after their last peace talks failed.    
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.