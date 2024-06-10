CHP set to rally for wheat producers in Tekirdağ

IZMIR

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is set to organize a rally in the northwestern city of Tekirdağ on June 14, aiming to highlight the challenges faced by wheat producers across Türkiye.

"As CHP, we are going to Tekirdağ together to make the voice of wheat producers heard in Türkiye," party leader Özgür Özel announced at an event in İzmir on June 9.

The plan follows the recent revelation by the state-owned Turkish Grain Board (TMO) regarding this year's purchase price of wheat, which stands at 9.25 Turkish Liras, up from 8.25 liras last year.

The price will reach 11 liras through additional support payment.

"While all inputs increased by more than 100 percent, including diesel fuel and fertilizer, the price of wheat increased only 12 percent," Özel said. "Wheat producers are in revolt... You are not alone. We are here, we are fighting for you."

The CHP has earlier revealed plans for an upcoming "labor rally" scheduled for June 30, reportedly to be held in either Kocaeli or Bursa.

The event aims to unite workers from various sectors, including minimum-wage earners, those with incomes below the minimum threshold and white-collar employees. The rally is anticipated to echo the financial hardships under the slogan "We can't make ends meet."

The rallies mark a continuation of the CHP's efforts to address the concerns of various segments of society. Previous gatherings have focused on issues concerning unassigned teachers, retirees and tea producers.

The decision to hold these rallies follows the CHP's notable gains in the March 31 polls, where it secured over 37 percent of the votes, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the first time by around 2 percent.