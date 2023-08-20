CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

ANKARA
CHP pledges to increase womens representation in local govts

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to nominate a greater number of women candidates in the upcoming municipal polls, while the main opposition party is concurrently preparing to enhance women's participation within the organization through increased quotas.

"We will feel the weight of women in local elections," Kılıçdaroğlu announced during a meeting with Aylin Nazlıaka, leader of CHP's women's branch, and executives from the Association for Supporting Women Candidates (KADER).

The CHP leader also emphasized the significance of nominating women from constituencies where their chances of election are strong.

Nazlıaka echoed the sentiment, underscoring that their "primary objective is achieving parity within Türkiye." She further elaborated that their preparations for the local elections align with this objective.

In a move to bolster women's representation, CHP is in the process of amending its bylaws, with the changes to be ratified through delegate votes at the congress, daily Hürriyet has reported. According to sources within CHP, the current 33 percent quota for women is set to be raised to 50 percent in the new charter, the paper wrote.

Meanwhile, Özgür Özel, a prominent figure within the party's internal opposition advocating for change in the leadership following the electoral defeat, reiterated his belief that concrete measures need to be taken in this direction.

"Turkish politics is presently confronting one of the gravest challenges in its history, which is potentially not replicating the 87 percent voter turnout. An emotional disconnection within the electorate is evident," he cautioned.

Özel contended that focusing change solely on the party chairman, the central board of directors or the statute wouldn't suffice. "We find ourselves in a phase that necessitates self-critique, accountability and discussion. We have suffered a loss and we have to address it," he remarked.

womens rights,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

    Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

  2. Turkish Cypriot road construction 'persists despite UN intervention'

    Turkish Cypriot road construction 'persists despite UN intervention'

  3. CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

    CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

  4. Messi leads Miami to first trophy

    Messi leads Miami to first trophy

  5. Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title

    Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title
Recommended
Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership
CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media

CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media
CHPs Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid
Preliminary results favor Kılıçdaroğlu in CHP delegate polls

Preliminary results 'favor' Kılıçdaroğlu in CHP delegate polls
Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living

Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living
İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçelis call for alliance

İYİ Party tacitly rejects Bahçeli's call for alliance
WORLD Troops fire at masked suspects in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at 'masked suspects' in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

An Israeli civilian was injured in the occupied West Bank Sunday when troops fired at a group of "masked suspects" who turned out to be Israeli citizens, the army said.

ECONOMY Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars

Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

SPORTS Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first trophy in North America as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties (10-9) after the final ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.