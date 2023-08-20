CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

ANKARA

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to nominate a greater number of women candidates in the upcoming municipal polls, while the main opposition party is concurrently preparing to enhance women's participation within the organization through increased quotas.

"We will feel the weight of women in local elections," Kılıçdaroğlu announced during a meeting with Aylin Nazlıaka, leader of CHP's women's branch, and executives from the Association for Supporting Women Candidates (KADER).

The CHP leader also emphasized the significance of nominating women from constituencies where their chances of election are strong.

Nazlıaka echoed the sentiment, underscoring that their "primary objective is achieving parity within Türkiye." She further elaborated that their preparations for the local elections align with this objective.

In a move to bolster women's representation, CHP is in the process of amending its bylaws, with the changes to be ratified through delegate votes at the congress, daily Hürriyet has reported. According to sources within CHP, the current 33 percent quota for women is set to be raised to 50 percent in the new charter, the paper wrote.

Meanwhile, Özgür Özel, a prominent figure within the party's internal opposition advocating for change in the leadership following the electoral defeat, reiterated his belief that concrete measures need to be taken in this direction.

"Turkish politics is presently confronting one of the gravest challenges in its history, which is potentially not replicating the 87 percent voter turnout. An emotional disconnection within the electorate is evident," he cautioned.

Özel contended that focusing change solely on the party chairman, the central board of directors or the statute wouldn't suffice. "We find ourselves in a phase that necessitates self-critique, accountability and discussion. We have suffered a loss and we have to address it," he remarked.