CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine

ANKARA

The newly elected leader of main opposition party Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, has announced plans to send a delegation to Palestine to deliver humanitarian aid.

During a parliamentary group meeting on Nov. 21, Özel strongly criticized world powers for their "silence" in the face of what he described as "great cruelty perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people."

"Instead of shedding crocodile tears afterwards, what they should do is stop this oppression," Özel said.

The CHP, under its former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, had already initiated efforts to provide aid to Gaza. Kılıçdaroğlu, who was replaced by Özel earlier this month, revealed that the party's mayors are actively preparing to deliver support to Palestinians, outlining plans to coordinate these efforts through communication with the Palestinian and Egyptian embassies in Türkiye.

Özel also directed attention towards Hamas, accusing the militant group of causing significant harm to the Palestinian people.

In a diplomatic move, the CHP leader disclosed that he had written a letter to all leaders of the Socialist International, urging them to work towards peace in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Özel addressed domestic political issues, specifically responding to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent criticism of the current electoral system. Erdoğan had expressed dissatisfaction with the requirement of obtaining 50 percent plus one vote to be elected president.

In contrast, ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli supported the existing system, describing it as the "backbone of the executive-presidential system."

Özel, however, asserted that the discussions on this matter were not on the CHP's agenda, stating, "No matter what you change, you will not be able to change the constitution with us," and firmly closed the door to negotiations.