CHP likely to hold early November congress, says local media

ISTANBUL
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is gearing up for a potential early November congress, local media has reported.

As district congresses are set to conclude by Sept. 10 and provincial congresses by Oct. 15, the ordinary congress date is expected to be determined by the party assembly, with the likelihood of Nov. 5 or 12 emerging as potential dates, as reported by daily Milliyet.

The major constituencies are expected to yield considerable influence during the impending party congress, which arrives against the backdrop of internal disagreements within the CHP, primarily spearheaded by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several other prominent party members critical of the party leadership.

Party officials maintain optimism regarding their prospects, asserting that a three-quarters majority is likely to support the current administration at the district congresses in Istanbul, the daily wrote.

Meanwhile, the CHP bylaws commission has engaged 1.3 million party members to gather their insights on party charter arrangements they believe should be included. Following the deadline for proposals, Sept. 10, the commission will deliberate on the suggestions and compile a draft statute for voting at a possible bylaws congress.

Several noteworthy proposals have been submitted to the commission, according to the paper. Among these are recommendations for the election of deputies and mayors via primary elections involving all party members.

Additional proposals include the implementation of term limits for deputies and mayors, the election of the presidential candidate and leader by the entire party membership and the resignation of any chairman who fails to secure the party's power in regular elections for two consecutive terms.

All proposals will be compiled under the guidance of Zeynel Emre, the deputy chair. A report containing these suggestions will then be presented to party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for further consideration.

Politics, Turkish,

