CHP leader warns party dissent ahead of main congress

KOCAELİ

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone "speaking against the party" ahead of the upcoming grand congress would face expulsion.

"Our congresses are being held. Discussions are taking place, it is very good... Different opinions may be put forward, but after the [provincial] congresses are over, we have to go to the field shoulder to shoulder," Kılıçdaroğlu said during a party event in northwestern Kocaeli city on Oct. 15.

The CHP is gearing up for its grand congress scheduled for Nov. 4-5, during which the chair will be elected. In preparation for the main event, the party is conducting provincial polls to choose the delegates who will vote in the congress, along with selecting new provincial administrations.

Recent local media reports highlighted disputes between the current administration and a faction aligned with leader candidate Özgür Özel in some of these congresses. Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration has faced criticism following the party's and its Nation Alliance's defeat in the May elections.

"Whoever speaks against the party after the [provincial] congresses and causes the party to be discussed on television, no one will be sorry, I will separate him from the party," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The provincial congresses, initially planned to conclude on Oct. 15, will extend to Oct. 17 with polls in eastern Bitlis province.

In a recent election for the party's new Istanbul administration, Özgür Çelik, supported by a faction aligned with Özel, emerged victorious over his opponent Cemal Canpolat, considered the candidate of the current party administration, according to reports.

The event also saw the selection of 196 delegates from Istanbul for the forthcoming ordinary main congress early next month.

The main congress will involve a total of 1,370 delegates from various provinces across Türkiye casting their votes to elect the party's administration. Key provincial polls in the capital Ankara, with 72 delegates, and İzmir, with 56 delegates, are anticipated to play pivotal roles in the main congress due to their significant delegate count.

As of now, Kılıçdaroğlu has not officially announced his candidacy for the top position.