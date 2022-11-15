CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has reiterated that he will send all the asylum seekers back to their countries in two years with promises to fully eliminate terrorism in Türkiye.

“I promise: We will completely resolve this problem. When we come to power, we will show to Türkiye and the whole world how to fight against terror and terrorists,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his weekly address to the CHP parliamentary group on Nov. 15.

CHP leader’s statement referred to the deadly terror attack that killed innocent civilians in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul on Nov. 13.

“I curse terror, terrorists and those who open the ways to the terrorists,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, underlining that terrorism is a crime against humanity and everybody should stand united against it.

Recalling that the terrorist who planted the bomb in downtown Istanbul and killed six people came to Türkiye from Syria, the CHP leader repeated his vow to send the migrants back to their countries.

“They will be sent to their origin countries in two years. This will absolutely be done. I promise. We will clear this country from terrorists and our people will live in security and comfort in the country,” he stated.