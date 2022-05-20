CHP leader vows to embrace youngsters of Turkey

  May 20 2022

BURDUR
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 20 vowed to meet the expectations of Turkey’s young generation, expressing that the young people are the future of the country.

“Young people are excited, I know. We need to raise their excitement for a cause,” he said, speaking in the province of Burdur.

“That cause is our cause. That cause is the cause of valuing to make effort, let’s live together, let’s not discriminate whether in the east or the west, in the south or the north,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The youth are the present, past and future of this country, he said and added, “You have given great struggles in Turkey’s past, and you will give great struggles in the future. I will stand by this determination.”

The CHP’s goal is to solve the problems of Turkey and to live in brotherhood. “Our goal is to end poverty and corruption in this country,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu pointed out that where women are strong, society and the country will also be strong. Reminding that his party submitted a bill to the parliament so that half of the lawmakers at the parliament should be women and half men, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “If we are talking about equality between women and men, at least women should be represented more strongly in the parliament. They refused [the bill]. When we come to power, we will bring this law to parliament.”

TURKEY West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan
