CHP leader vows support on F-35 dispute with US

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel has pledged that his Republican People's Party (CHP) would push to strengthen the country’s position in the ongoing F-35 dispute with the United States.

“We have six F-35s that have been paid for, and we deserve them. They are in a hangar in the U.S., with the Turkish flag on them. At this point, I will do whatever is in my power," Özel said on Sept. 29 in televised remarks on TV100.

The U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program in 2019, citing concerns that Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system could compromise the stealth fighters. Ankara has maintained that it met all its obligations under the F-35 agreement and has proposed a joint commission to study the issue.

“The F-35 issue is the greatest injustice Türkiye has suffered,” Özel said. “We are the main opposition party in Türkiye, but Türkiye's party abroad. We will not have the slightest hesitation on foreign policy.”

Last year, the U.S. approved a $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Türkiye. Both issues were discussed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington.

Özel also criticized ongoing investigations into CHP-run municipalities, which he said undermined attempts at “normalization” between his party and the government. He condemned the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP's presidential candidate for next elections.

The CHP leader confirmed his party's decision to boycott Erdoğan’s speech on Oct. 1, when parliament reconvenes from recess. “Neither standing nor sitting, we will not be present when he is in the parliamentary chamber," he said.

 

 

 

