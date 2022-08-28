CHP leader vows opposition to win presidential polls 100 pct

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said the opposition alliance will win the next year’s presidential polls one hundred percent.

“Our candidate will win the presidential polls one hundred percent and will restore the broken state apparatus. We, as the CHP, surpassed the AK Party [the ruling Justice and Development Party] votes according to the public opinion polls,” Kılıçdaroğlu told private broadcaster Habertürk late on Aug. 27.

“We are now slightly ahead of the AK Party, but we will further increase our votes in the coming days,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Türkiye will hold the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously in June 2023. The six-party opposition alliance has announced that it will nominate a joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“For the time being, it is not important who will be the opposition’s candidate. What matters is Türkiye,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, repeating that the nominee will be decided once the final decision for the election date is given.

“We have joint objectives as the alliance: Restoring the country, introducing democracy, reinstating justice… We should set the principles before naming the candidate. The candidate to be decided jointly by the six parties will put his or her signature under a document that he or she will be loyal to these principles,” he explained.

Slamming the government for destroying the state bureaucracy and economy, the CHP leader promised to recover the economy in the first six months after coming to power. “If I say ‘we can do it in three months’ that would not reflect the reality. But we will do it in the first six months.”