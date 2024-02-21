CHP leader to visit Ramallah in April

ANKARA
Özgür Özel, the chairman of Türkiye’s main opposition party, has said he will pay a visit to the West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in April in support of Palestinians subjected to the Israeli offensive.

“We will meet Mahmoud Abbas. We will visit those who have lost their relatives in Palestine and those who are injured,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özel told a group of reporters on February 21.

Özel said he will go to Ramallah on April 15. His visit was being planned for February, but it had to be postponed due to the looming local elections in Türkiye, Özel informed.

“We will issue an important call to Türkiye and to the entire world,” he said. The diplomatic modalities of his visit to Ramallah were detailed by CHP İstanbul Deputy Namık Tan, a retired ambassador who had served as Türkiye’s envoy to Israel, in a very successful manner, Özel said.

The CHP’s support of Palestine will be conveyed thoroughly, the leader stated.

The main opposition party has been criticizing Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on Gaza that killed more than 29,000 people since mid-October. It took part in the Turkish Parliament’s condemnations of the Israeli massacres against the civilians stranded in Gaza.

6 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
