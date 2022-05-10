CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy

ANKARA

The government has not a clear policy on Syria and the refugee crisis stemming from the civil war in this country, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has said, reiterating that it will work for establishing peace and stability when it comes to power in the next elections.

“There is no policy on refugees. Those who want to enter Turkey can freely cross the border,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in his address to his deputies on May 10.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) failed to produce any sensible policy on the Syrian crisis since it broke in 2011 and on the millions of refugees fleeing the conflict in that country, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“Turkey is dragging into a major crisis because of the absence of a policy towards the migrants accompanied with an economic recession. It is very dangerous if [the refugee issue] caused a social reaction. This must not be fueled,” he said.

Criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for continuously changing his view about the refugees and not establishing a clear policy, the CHP leader noted that they will establish a new international institution in the Middle East for regional peace and stability when they come to power.

“It’s only the CHP that has a consistent policy on Syria. We have been urging the government since 2011 but they have never listened to us,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.