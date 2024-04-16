CHP leader set to convene victorious mayors

ANKARA

Following significant gains in the recent local elections, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel is gearing up to convene a meeting this weekend with triumphant mayors from his party.

The meeting slated for April 20 and 21 aims to outline a roadmap for the party's agenda in the new period and issue warnings against "euphoria of victory and complacency" among party ranks.

The CHP made notable strides in the March 31 elections, securing around 37 percent of the votes, marking the first time it surpassed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which garnered around 35 percent.

The party's success extended across 35 of the country's 81 provinces, including 14 metropolises. Notably, the main opposition party emerged victorious in constituencies traditionally dominated by the AKP, such as Bursa, Balıkesir, Manisa, Denizli, Uşak, Kütahya, Kırıkkale and Afyonkarahisar.

One key initiative expected to be announced at the meeting is the introduction of a "sister municipality" program, aimed at providing support to smaller regions with limited resources.

Prior to the meeting, Özel is set to address the CHP's group meeting on April 16, marking the end of the parliament's break post-election and Eid holiday. Subsequently, he will preside over the CHP's 60-seat party assembly on April 19, where he will analyze the results and chart the course for upcoming city visits.

In an international engagement, Özel is scheduled to travel to France's Strasbourg on April 17 to engage in discussions with European social democratic leaders on the sidelines of a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) Socialists, Democrats and Greens group.

Meanwhile, an internal election within the CHP is set to unfold this week for the vacant deputy parliamentary leader position, following Burcu Köksal's ascension to the Afyonkarahisar mayoralty. MPs Murat Emir and Ali Öztunç are poised to vie for the role, reports say.