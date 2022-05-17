CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said his party will not remain silent in the face of “injustice,” and stressed that the ruling for “political ban and imprisonment” of the party’s Istanbul provincial head would harm the democracy of Turkey.

“Turkey has never made any progress with the prohibitions, especially with political prisoners,” he said, addressing his party’s parliamentary group meeting on May 17.

A country cannot establish democracy by shutting down a party or putting the politicians in jail because they are of a different opinion from the ruling actors, the CHP leader said.

That means there is a problem and injustice, he said, vowing that the CHP would deal with this problem with determination.

“When an injustice is admitted, thousands spawn everywhere. If you are accepting the injustice, the same will be done to you tomorrow. Therefore, we will not remain silent in the face of injustice. Whoever he is, we will continue our fight,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Last week, Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals approved a prison sentence of four years and 11 months issued against Kaftancıoğlu on three different charges, including insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and terror propaganda.