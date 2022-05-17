CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice

  • May 17 2022 15:51:00

CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice

ANKARA
CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said his party will not remain silent in the face of “injustice,” and stressed that the ruling for “political ban and imprisonment” of the party’s Istanbul provincial head would harm the democracy of Turkey.

“Turkey has never made any progress with the prohibitions, especially with political prisoners,” he said, addressing his party’s parliamentary group meeting on May 17.

A country cannot establish democracy by shutting down a party or putting the politicians in jail because they are of a different opinion from the ruling actors, the CHP leader said.

That means there is a problem and injustice, he said, vowing that the CHP would deal with this problem with determination.

“When an injustice is admitted, thousands spawn everywhere. If you are accepting the injustice, the same will be done to you tomorrow. Therefore, we will not remain silent in the face of injustice. Whoever he is, we will continue our fight,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Last week, Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals approved a prison sentence of four years and 11 months issued against Kaftancıoğlu on three different charges, including insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and terror propaganda.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, opposition party,

TURKEY CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice

CHP leader says they will not stay silent in face of injustice
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  2. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  3. Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy

    Suggestion of childbearing license stirs controversy

  4. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  5. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum
Recommended
MHP leader objects to Finland, Sweden plans to join NATO

MHP leader objects to Finland, Sweden plans to join NATO

CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence

CHP plans Istanbul rally after Kaftancıoğlu given prison sentence
İYİ Party suggests special session in parliament for refugee problem

İYİ Party suggests special session in parliament for refugee problem
CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy

CHP leader slams gov’t over Syria policy
Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan

Turkey to build 200,000 homes for 1 mln Syrians to voluntarily resettle: Erdoğan
CHP leader urges Erdoğan to strengthen border security

CHP leader urges Erdoğan to strengthen border security
WORLD Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts

Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was given assurances on the bots that he says plague the platform, further complicating his acrimonious bid for the social media giant.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.