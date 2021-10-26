CHP leader says they do not want any more refugees

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said they do not want any more refugees in Turkey and pledged to restore ties with the Syrian regime if his party comes to power

“We don’t want more refugees and asylum seekers,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Oct. 26, speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

The CHP wants peace in Syria not war with the neighboring country, Kılıçdaroğlu said, pledging to open the Turkish embassy there if the CHP comes to power.

“We say that we will send all our Syrian brothers to their countries; we say that there will be no fighting in Syria. [President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s] point of view is that 3.5 million Syrians are not enough, and now an army should come from [the Syrian province of] Idlib. Why?” he asked.

The CHP is against all regulations that foresee this, he said.

The opposition party leader also suggested that a recent ambassadors’ crisis showed that Turkey is “not being run well.”