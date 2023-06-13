CHP leader says he will pave the way for change after election defeat

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has said he will not try to prevent attempts to change the leadership at the party, stressing that his decision to hold the general convention this year is solid evidence.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who lost the presidential race against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appeared before the CHP parliamentary group for the first time since the polls. His statements came amid growing calls for a change to the CHP’s leadership before the March 2024 municipal elections.

“I have never been a person trying to stop change. I will pave the way for a change to the end,” Kılıçdaroğlu said. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and some other prominent CHP officials were stressing that a change must follow the May 14 and May 28 polls.

Stressing that the CHP will hold its general convention later this year, Kılıçdaroğlu said it was an important sign for his support to the calls for change. Having said that, he has not given any sign as to whether he will run or not for the leadership at the convention.

“I call on all my comrades who want to be a part of this change and renewal. We should avoid personal expectations,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated. Explaining that the CHP’s struggle is for democracy and unity of the Republic of Türkiye, Kılıçdaroğlu said “Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is just a private in this struggle. As a chairman, I am not just thinking of today’s or the near future of the party, I am thinking about its long-term structure.”

“The captain’s responsibility is to take the ship into a solid port. Everyone must know that I will lead this ship to a solid port,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Some 25 million people voted for the CHP, but the task is to make it 30 million with new youth and women’s votes, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We are not angry and resentful against those who did not vote for us. We are citizens of the same country regardless their political choices.”