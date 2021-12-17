CHP leader says earners of new minimum wage will ‘breathe sigh of relief’

ANKARA

Minimum wage earners will breathe a sigh of relief in 2022 with the new wage, but the government must contain inflation so that workers can benefit from the rise, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said.

“If they control inflation, price increases, the minimum wage earners will breathe a little,” Kılıçdaroğlu said after meeting with Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu.

Kılıçdaroğlu said the effects of his recent visit to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) are visible.

The CHP leader wanted to meet with the president of TÜİK after inflation figures were announced in early December, saying the numbers were not reflecting the truth. But no appointment was given to him, with the main opposition leader later going to TÜİK’s headquarters. He was then not allowed to enter and gave a press statement outside the headquarters.

The minimum wage is low considering the new year and the US dollar’s continuous increase in value against the Turkish Lira, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

At the beginning of the year, a worker on minimum wage was earning a net income of $384, the CHP leader said. But if the wage is calculated based on the current $1 against 15 liras rate, then the minimum wage must be 5,760 liras.

“Now 4,250 liras is the net [minimum wage]. We do not find the 4,250 liras [bad]. If they control inflation and price increases, at least our minimum wage [earners] can breathe,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu announced that the minimum wage in CHP-run municipalities will be 4,500 liras.

Karamollaoğlu, for his part, said, “If the prices have exceeded this figure, this is not a bad number. However, if the citizen cannot get by, there is no point in even having 5,250 liras. The minimum wage cannot be below hunger limit.”

Increase in minimum wage brings ease: MHP

In a statement about the new minimum wage, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chair Devlet Bahçeli said the new wage has put people’s minds “at rest.”

“The highest minimum wage in the last 50 years has been determined. It is another valuable and pleasing development that the minimum wage will not be subject to income tax and stamp duty as of 2022,” he added.

“Today, the minimum wage of 4,250 liras was announced. Some 450 liras of support was also announced. It means that it is in everyone’s interest to listen to the opposition,” İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said.