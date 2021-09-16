CHP leader reiterates to send back refugees within 2 years

KIRKLARELİ

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sept.16 reiterated his intention to send refugees in Turkey back to their homeland in two years if his party comes to power.

“I will send all the refugees to their hometowns with drums and clarinets within two years at the latest; without being racist as it’s not their fault. Whoever brought them here is at their fault. Let’s find a job for our children in our land,” he said, speaking during his visit to the northwest province of Kırklareli.

One should not be angry with refugees, he stated. “We will send them to their countries by ensuring the safety of life and property. We will also create employment for them,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

According to official figures, 3,600,000 Syrians are sheltered in Turkey, while this figure is about 5 to 6 million according to unofficial data, the CHP leader said.

In addition, Afghan refugees are coming to Turkey after the Taliban took control of the country, Kılıçdaroğlu noted.

The government says, “We will get more if we are given money,” for the arriving refugees, Kılıçdaroğlu claimed, asking, “Who did you get permission from? Did you have a referendum? Did you get permission from citizens?”

The CHP leader also criticized the “incapacity” in Turkey’s education system.

“Schools opened. There are still merged classes. We still need classrooms. Universities have opened, we have a dormitory problem. They have not been able to solve the dormitory problem for 20 years. If I do not solve the dormitory problem within a year, I will quit politics,” he stated.