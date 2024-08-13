Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

ANKARA

Two deputies and 15 mayors will be joining the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), deputy leader Hamza Dağ announced on Aug. 13.

“Our AKP is a party that is always stronger, new, alive and young with the power it derives from its roots,” Dağ said during a press conference discussing the programs planned for the party’s 23rd anniversary.

The AKP will continue to "grow the AKP family by embracing all 85 million citizens," he said, confirming that 15 mayors and at least two deputies will join the party’s ranks.

"The AKP has always been the center of politics and will continue to be so," he said.

"Everyone who wants to support the service caravan is in dialogue with us. In this case, we are managing the process in a way that will protect both our party principles and the rights of those who want to participate."

He added that further participation is expected in the future.

The announcement comes ahead of the AKP’s anniversary event on Aug. 14, where party founders, high-ranking officials, current and former ministers and other members will gather.

President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to address the program.

The event will be themed “AKP: The name of hope, action and the future” and will be characterized by simplicity, avoiding ostentation, Dağ said.

In addition to the main program, each provincial party administration will organize its own events to commemorate the anniversary.

“AKP is not just a political party, it is a family, a home. We are very proud to be a member of this family and home,” Dağ said.

“AKP, which blossoms with hopes, flourishes with actions, and is proud of its past, is shaping the concept of the future with faith on the way to building a great and strong Türkiye."

He expressed hope that such programs will continue for many years to come.