Özel says curriculum 'as crucial as constitution'

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has escalated his party’s opposition to a newly adopted curriculum and a proposed law concerning teachers that is currently under parliamentary debate.

“We, as the CHP, see making a curriculum as crucial as making a constitution,” Özel said during a meeting with representatives of education unions in Ankara on Aug. 5.

The CHP leader criticized the new curriculum known as the "Maarif model of the Century of Türkiye" for lacking national consensus.

The party objects to the curriculum’s title, arguing that the phrase "Century of Türkiye" is a slogan used by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in its policies and election campaigns.

In addition, Özel condemned a bill concerning educators, describing it as a “project to steal the diplomas of unappointed teachers.”

The draft law aims to overhaul career progression for educators, including establishing a new academy to educate teachers before their appointment to schools across Türkiye.

“This is pickpocketing, diploma theft, stealing people’s futures and playing with their hopes,” Özel said.

Discussions on the proposal have been postponed until October, when the parliament’s general assembly, currently in recess, reconvenes. The first 22 articles of the proposal have already been approved.

Meanwhile, Özel said a CHP delegation on education policies will hold meetings across 30 cities throughout the summer.

“We plan to keep education on the agenda in Anatolia and Thrace throughout the summer,” he added. The first of these meetings took place in Hatay on Aug. 6.