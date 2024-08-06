Özel says curriculum 'as crucial as constitution'

Özel says curriculum 'as crucial as constitution'

ANKARA
Özel says curriculum as crucial as constitution

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has escalated his party’s opposition to a newly adopted curriculum and a proposed law concerning teachers that is currently under parliamentary debate.

“We, as the CHP, see making a curriculum as crucial as making a constitution,” Özel said during a meeting with representatives of education unions in Ankara on Aug. 5.

The CHP leader criticized the new curriculum known as the "Maarif model of the Century of Türkiye" for lacking national consensus.

The party objects to the curriculum’s title, arguing that the phrase "Century of Türkiye" is a slogan used by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in its policies and election campaigns.

In addition, Özel condemned a bill concerning educators, describing it as a “project to steal the diplomas of unappointed teachers.”

The draft law aims to overhaul career progression for educators, including establishing a new academy to educate teachers before their appointment to schools across Türkiye.

“This is pickpocketing, diploma theft, stealing people’s futures and playing with their hopes,” Özel said.

Discussions on the proposal have been postponed until October, when the parliament’s general assembly, currently in recess, reconvenes. The first 22 articles of the proposal have already been approved.

Meanwhile, Özel said a CHP delegation on education policies will hold meetings across 30 cities throughout the summer.

“We plan to keep education on the agenda in Anatolia and Thrace throughout the summer,” he added. The first of these meetings took place in Hatay on Aug. 6.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm
LATEST NEWS

  1. Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

    Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

  2. Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

    Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

  3. Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

    Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

  4. Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

    Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

  5. New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers

    New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers
Recommended
Turkish parliament adjourns until October

Turkish parliament adjourns until October
CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session
CHP leader urges voters to address economic woes

CHP leader urges voters to address economic woes
CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
CHP municipalities join forces for disaster preparedness

CHP municipalities join forces for disaster preparedness
WORLD Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

Two years after a global outbreak, fears are rife that a new strain of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, identified in DR Congo and now also in several neighboring countries could further spread.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿