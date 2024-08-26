Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan

ANKARA

An investigation has been launched against Tuncay Özkan, a deputy from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), after he referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a "snob" in a social media post.

The probe was launched by the chief public prosecutor's office in the western city of İzmir, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed in an X post on Aug. 25.

"The impudent and ugly statements against our president, who was elected by the votes of our dear nation and who works day and night to serve our country and nation, are completely unacceptable," the minister wrote.

"I strongly condemn the rude and immoral words of the person who carries the identity of a deputy, which disregard the values ​​of the nation."

The exchange began after Erdoğan labeled CHP executives as "elitist addicts to ostentation" during a speech in the eastern province of Bitlis earlier in the day.

In response, "You snob," Özkan posted on X, slamming Erdoğan's remarks.

Erdoğan's lawyer announced that the president has also filed a 250,000 Turkish Liras compensation lawsuit against Özkan. Additionally, a complaint petition was submitted to the chief public prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara for insulting the president.