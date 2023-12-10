CHP leader meets Olaf Scholz in Berlin

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin as he attended the Social Democratic Party (SPD) convention over the weekend.

Özel, who has recently been elected as the CHP leader, had promised to strengthen the CHP’s links with the social democrat parties across the world in order to increase Türkiye’s influence on global affairs.

Özel held a bilateral meeting with Scholz on the sidelines of the SPD’s convention where he also delivered a speech in German. The CHP leader underscored the importance of the Türkiye-Germany relationship and vowed to cooperate with the SPD to further improve the bonds between the two nations.

“The social democratic politics, especially the European social democrats and socialists should generate strong and decisive response all the challenges [the world is facing],” Özel said, referring to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine.

“What’s happening in Gaza nowadays is against the principles that the social democrat and socialist parties have been defending for over a century that stipulate the protection of the welfare of the civilians and needy ones as well as their human rights,” the CHP chair stressed.

“That’s because of it that we can get into action to stop this tragedy,” he said, voicing support to the calls by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is also the president of the Socialist International.

“We are renewing our calls for the cessation of attacks that claim the lives of the civilians and for a permanent ceasefire,” Özel said.