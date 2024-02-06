CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake

HATAY

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has slammed the government's handling of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck southern Türkiye last year.

Özel's remarks came during a visit to the region on the anniversary of the disaster on Feb. 6.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of a high school to be constructed by the Istanbul Municipality to replace a collapsed one in Hatay, he accused the government of failing to fulfill its promises to earthquake survivors.

The CHP leader pointed out that despite the government's pledge to provide 650,000 houses to earthquake victims within a year, only 18,019 houses have been delivered thus far.

Özel also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent speech in the city. "I refer the most shameful blackmail in world political history to the heart and conscience of our nation," he stated.

In his visit to the CHP-run city last week, Erdoğan said, "If the central government and local government do not join hands, if they are not in solidarity, nothing will come to that city."

Özel pledged his party's continued support for the survivors. "Feb. 6 was the darkest night in the history of Türkiye. Those who died will not come back, the fire in our hearts will not be extinguished, but gradually everything will get better and eventually the good will win," he remarked.