CHP leader calls on Socialist Int’l to stop Gaza tragedy

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has said he called on the members of the Socialist International to take action to stop the continued tragedy of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Özel, in an address to his parliamentary group on Feb. 27, recalled that he attended the Socialist International meeting in Spain over the weekend with the participation of leftist, social democrat and socialist politicians from 140 countries.

“There I made a call on the participants from 140 countries: Women and children are being killed in Gaza by Israel’s unproportioned attacks following Hamas’ terrorist attack. More than 30,000 people have already been killed in Gaza,” Özel said.

“Children who are killed in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Africa, or in Asia are all our children. Let’s all together end this massacre,” the CHP leader said. Özel recalled that he had already sent a letter to the members of the Socialist International, which called on them to come together to stop the tragedy in Gaza.

As a result of Israeli attacks, around 30,000 people, mostly children and women, were killed in Gaza, where millions of people are stranded without sufficient food and other basic humanitarian needs.

Özgür Özel will travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other leaders on April 15.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal countries against the Israeli indiscriminate offensive against Gaza. All the political parties have denounced the Israeli aggression with calls for an immediate ceasefire.