CHP leader calls for increase in lowest pension

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on Jan. 19 called for an increase in the lowest pension, urging it to be aligned with the country's minimum wage.

During his address to pensioners at the party headquarters in the capital Ankara, Özel highlighted what he perceives as a major issue – the alleged discrepancy in inflation data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The CHP leader claimed that the real inflation rate stands at a staggering 127 percent, while TÜİK reports it as 64 percent.

"March 31 will be the day of reckoning. Pensioners will ask you to pay for this," he declared, alluding to the upcoming local elections.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced an increase in the lowest pension from 7,500 Turkish Liras to 10,000 liras. However, Özel contends that this is insufficient, advocating for the lowest pension to be elevated to the level of the minimum wage, currently set at 17,002 liras.

"A pensioner in Germany can take a plane to [the southern town] of Manavgat for a vacation, but a pensioner in Türkiye cannot even go to the grocery store with peace of mind," Özel remarked.

Meanwhile, Özel held a meeting with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu at the latter's office in parliament on Jan. 18. No official announcement was made after the meeting.

The Future Party was previously part of the six-way Nation Alliance led by the CHP until the double parliamentary and presidential elections in May last year.

