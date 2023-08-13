CHP leader backs Istanbul mayor's potential reelection

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has extended his support behind the possible reelection bid of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, in the face of internal pressures for change within the party initiated by the mayor himself.

"I think Mr. Ekrem and Mr. Mansur [Yavaş, Ankara mayor] should run for mayors of Istanbul and Ankara again... I believe they will win," Kılıçdaroğlu stated in an interview with private television Halk TV on Aug. 12, highlighting their "successful implementation of the CHP's commitment to public service."

The CHP leader's endorsement came amid a period of internal dissent particularly led by İmamoğlu and other prominent figures within the party, who have been critical of the party management, arguing that a change is necessary following the opposition's election defeat.

Speaking about the possibility of forming an alliance for the upcoming local elections, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, "The important criterion is Türkiye's future and interests. The opposition parties based on this criterion inclined to cooperate."

Meanwhile, a groundswell of demand for change from grassroots members has prompted discussions about convening a congress for the modification of party bylaws.

"Significant changes to the bylaws are under consideration. These include proposals such as raising the quota for women's representation from 33 percent to 50 percent, introducing quotas for disabled individuals and revising roles within the party council to accommodate new positions," sources within the party elaborated.

While the proposed amendments spotlight the introduction of a three-term limit for deputies and mayors, there are also rumblings within the party about imposing a comparable term limit for the party leader.