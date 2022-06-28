CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

  • June 28 2022 15:47:00

CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

ANKARA
CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye will not launch a new military operation into Syria although President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to do so.

Speaking at his parliament group meeting on June 28, Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye remained silent during the process of Greece arming the Aegean islands which should stay disarmed according to international treaties.

“While the islands were armed, there was no noise. He can’t even make a sentence about the occupied islands. Now he tells Greece, ‘Don’t make me angry, I will come,’ ‘I will do no operation in Syria.’ If you will do it, do it bro, what are you yelling at? We know you can’t,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also criticized the government of dejection in the ranks of two former police officers, Sabri Uzun and Hanefi Avci, because they criticized the court that has revoked the membership of Canan Kaftancıoğlu, the Istanbul provincial head of the CHP. Avcı, for his part, had urged the government to apply the European Court of Human Rights decision for former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş.

“People who serve in the state and retire when the time comes have the right to object when they see injustice. Maybe he can’t speak comfortably as a public servant, but he can speak freely after leaving. Can easily explain his/her thoughts,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Politics,

WORLD Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan criticizes US over delaying F-16 sales

    President Erdoğan criticizes US over delaying F-16 sales

  2. Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

    Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

  3. Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

    Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

  4. Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

    Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

  5. Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

    Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip
Recommended
No legal problem in front of Erdoğan’s candidacy: Bahçeli

No legal problem in front of Erdoğan’s candidacy: Bahçeli
CHP leader vows to reopen Khashoggi case if party comes to power

CHP leader vows to reopen Khashoggi case if party comes to power
İYİ Party leader criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

İYİ Party leader criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
CHP vows to take social media law to high court

CHP vows to take social media law to high court
MHP leader slams TÜSİAD chair for ramarks on Finland, Sweden

MHP leader slams TÜSİAD chair for ramarks on Finland, Sweden
President Erdoğan slams West over refugee policy

President Erdoğan slams West over refugee policy
WORLD Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.