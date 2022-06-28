CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye will not launch a new military operation into Syria although President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to do so.

Speaking at his parliament group meeting on June 28, Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye remained silent during the process of Greece arming the Aegean islands which should stay disarmed according to international treaties.

“While the islands were armed, there was no noise. He can’t even make a sentence about the occupied islands. Now he tells Greece, ‘Don’t make me angry, I will come,’ ‘I will do no operation in Syria.’ If you will do it, do it bro, what are you yelling at? We know you can’t,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also criticized the government of dejection in the ranks of two former police officers, Sabri Uzun and Hanefi Avci, because they criticized the court that has revoked the membership of Canan Kaftancıoğlu, the Istanbul provincial head of the CHP. Avcı, for his part, had urged the government to apply the European Court of Human Rights decision for former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş.

“People who serve in the state and retire when the time comes have the right to object when they see injustice. Maybe he can’t speak comfortably as a public servant, but he can speak freely after leaving. Can easily explain his/her thoughts,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.