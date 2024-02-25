CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

MADRID

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has delivered an address at a meeting of Socialist International in the Spanish capital Madrid on the growing influence of far-right ideologies.

Addressing leaders from around the world, Özel underscored the imperative of "standing with those exploited by the neoliberal economic order," highlighting the threat posed by the ascent of increasing populism.

"In many parts of the world, we are observing the rise of far-right ideologies that are trying to attract the masses who cannot get what they deserve from this economic order, feel left behind and experience income injustice," he remarked during his speech.

"These rising far-right movements and authoritarian tendencies are resurrecting harmful ideologies that we have buried in the pages of history and doing great harm to the internationalist perspective."

Özel also advocated for urgent action on the humanitarian front, calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the passage of humanitarian aid, a matter he plans to address with a visit to Palestine scheduled for April.

During his visit, Özel met with Türkiye's ambassador, Nüket Küçükel Ezberci.

