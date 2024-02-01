CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

ANKARA
CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has accused Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of not allowing her party’s banners to promote the İYİ Party’s candidate for the upcoming municipal polls.

“The one who is trying to prevent our campaign is not Beştepe but Saraçhane,” Akşener said during her party’s parliamentary group meeting on Jan. 31. Beştepe is a district in the capital Ankara, where the presidency is located, while Saraçhane is an Istanbul district that hosts the office of the Istanbul Mayor.

“It seems that the main opposition party is very much disturbed by us. Some people want us to hold our election campaign without hanging billboards,” she said. The CHP and the İYİ Party were allies during the presidential and parliamentary polls, but the defeat has resulted in a sharp split between the two parties.

Akşener argued that similar preventions were also observed in Ankara and İzmir, where the CHP mayors are in power.

İmamoğlu and CHP Chairman Özgür Özel denied the allegations by Akşener in separate statements. “It must be her who knows best that we will never try to impose such a restriction,” İmamoğlu said, recalling that these billboards were being rented through private companies.

Özel, for his part, stressed that he was very astonished by Akşener’s claims. “There are two scenarios: Mrs. Chairwoman has either been misled or she wants to begin a spat with us. I will not fight with her as this won’t bring benefit to either side,” he stated.

IYI Party, Elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

    CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

  2. Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

    Turkish, Swedish top diplomats hold anti-terror talks

  3. Erdoğan vows to prevent further coup threats

    Erdoğan vows to prevent further coup threats

  4. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  5. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine
Recommended
Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat
AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul
CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts

CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts
AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul

AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul
CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿